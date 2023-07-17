What Lionel Messi bought at a grocery store in Florida after Inter Miami move

Lionel Messi seen doing grocery shopping in Miami. (Images: @thefootyarena/Twitter)

Lionel Messi, the legendary Argentine footballer, was spotted grocery shopping with his family and posing for photographs with fans in Florida after his move to Inter Miami. Just a day after his arrival in South Florida, Messi was shopping at US supermarket chain, Publix.

Pushing a cart filled with various items, including boxes of General Mills' Lucky Charms and Kellogg's' Fruit Loops cereals, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner casually navigated the aisles of a local grocery store with delighted onlookers passing by.

Accompanied by his wife, Antonela, and their three sons, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro, Messi took some time to engage with his US fans, posing for photos as he made his way towards the store's exit.



On his first day in the United States, he enjoyed a family meal in Miami Beach, where he even received a fan's kiss on his way out of the restaurant.

Inter Miami, which is partially owned by former football superstar David Beckham, has secured a remarkable coup by adding Messi to their roster. The 36-year-old star's contract with Inter Miami will run until the end of the 2025 season, and he is set to earn a staggering $54 million per year.

Messi's first official appearance as an Inter Miami player took place at Fort Lauderdale's DRV PNK Stadium.

Addressing the crowd in Spanish, Messi expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and emphasized his eagerness to start training and competing. "Our objective is to be here and win," he declared, promising a "wonderful experience" for both himself and the team.

Messi is expected to make his debut for Inter Miami in a highly anticipated match against Mexico's Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.