Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma step out for lunch in Bengaluru, fans chant 'RCB RCB'. Watch

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with friends and family at Central Tiffin Room on Saturday. (Photo credit: instagram.com/anushkasharma).

Saturday afternoons can sometimes be a lazy time of the day, but not if you were in the vicinities of the Central Tiffin Room (CTR) in Malleswaram area of Bengaluru yesterday.

For, Royal Challengers Bangalore cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma decided to visit the restaurant for lunch with friends and family.

As per a report on Deccan Herald, the duo visited the hotel at around 12:30 pm with six family members and friends and were accompanied by four bodyguards. They chose to come at that time at the request of the restaurant owner. After having lunch, they were reported to have left at around 2:15 pm.

"I instructed them to come after our closing hours at 12.30. We blocked a portion on the first floor for them so they could have their privacy and eat," CTR owner Sandesh Poojari told Deccan Herald.

Sharma and Kohli left a note in the restaurant after their lunch, thanking the staff for their hospitality.

"We had a wonderful time sitting and eating peacefully with friends and family. Thank you for the wonderful hospitality and the delicious food. Best wishes and good luck always. Anushka and Virat," the note read.

The actor posted a series a of photos as part of her Instagram stories of her visit to the restaurant. Hundreds of fans gathered outside the restaurant and chanted "RCB RCB" as the duo came out of the hotel.After the lunch, the duo also visited an ice-cream store for dessert.

