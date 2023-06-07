Odisha train tragedy: India, Australia teams observe one-minute silence, wear black armbands

The Indian and Australian cricket teams on Wednesday observed a minute's silence and wore black armbands on the opening day of their World Test Championship final in memory of the victims of the tragic train accident in Odisha last week which led to the loss of 288 lives.

Before the start of play, a minute's silence was observed and in a noble gesture, even the Australian team sported black armbands in solidarity with the opposition in this hour of grief.

"The Indian Cricket Team will observe a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the Odisha train tragedy ahead of the start of play on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final at The Oval," BCCI said in a media statement.

"The team mourns the deaths and offers its deepest condolences to the families and friends of all those who tragically lost their lives. To express solidarity with those affected, Team India will wear black armbands," it further stated.