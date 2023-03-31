English
    March 31, 2023 / 06:29 PM IST

    IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Cricket's biggest extravaganza begins in Ahmedabad

    The IPL 2023 is upon us as T20 cricket's biggest extravaganza kicks off in Ahmedabad with Arijit Singh delighting the crowd with his biggest hits. Later tonight, perennial contenders Chennai Super Kings visit the Narendra Modi Stadium to face defending champions Gujarat Titans in a clash between the master MS Dhoni and his heir apparent Hardik Pandya.

      Arijit Singh performs at the IPL Opening Ceremony 2023. (Photo credit: Twitter)
    • March 31, 2023 / 06:25 PM IST

      The crowd grooves to Arijit Singh

    • March 31, 2023 / 06:20 PM IST

      CSK fans making their presence felt in Ahmedabad 

    • March 31, 2023 / 06:06 PM IST

      "Voice of Love" kicks things off


      Arijit Singh has kickstarted the IPL Opening Ceremony 2023

    • March 31, 2023 / 05:56 PM IST

      Hear from the stars who will dazzle the crowd tonight

    • March 31, 2023 / 05:41 PM IST

      IPL 2023: The top 5 quicks who will hit the deck hard


      Jofra Archer leads the list of fast bowlers who will look to excite in this year's Indian Premier League.

      Full list here

    • March 31, 2023 / 05:33 PM IST

      AB de Villiers' Top 4 prediction for IPL 2023



      Gujarat Titans
      Chennai Super Kings
      Royal Challengers Bangalore
      Sunrisers Hyderabad

    • March 31, 2023 / 05:31 PM IST

      Chris Gayle's Top 4 prediction for IPL 2023:



      Gujarat Titans
      Mumbai Indians
      Rajasthan Royals
      Lucknow Super Giants

    • March 31, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST

      IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Arijit Singh, Rashmika and Tamannaah ready to dazzle


      No IPL edition can kick off without the biggest stars in the film industry ringing in the new season.

      Click here for the full details

    • March 31, 2023 / 04:52 PM IST

      IPL 2023: A summary of the 10 squads that will compete for glory



      Here is a breakdown of the 10 teams in the world's richest cricket tournament that runs until May 28 in its 16th edition.

      Full squads and key players here

    • March 31, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST

      IPL 2023: The 5 biggest superstars in this year's IPL



      The biggest showpiece in cricket - the Indian Premier League - rolls into town once again, and everyone involved will be keen to make a mark. Five players may feel the glare of the spotlight a little more brightly than the rest.

      Full story here

    • March 31, 2023 / 04:47 PM IST

      RCB's Aussie duo to miss opening fixture



      According to a report in cricket.com.au, Josh Hazlewood and Glenn Maxwell are likely to miss their team's opening game against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

      Click to know why

    • March 31, 2023 / 04:41 PM IST

      IPL 2023: Rahane is open to any role "that captain wants me to perform"



      Usually an opener in the T20 format, Ajinkya Rahane, who joined the CSK ranks this season, is aware the team has a set combination inDevon Conway and Rutu Gaikwad. However, he is notperturbed as he is ready to slot in anywhere in CSK's starting XI.

      Full story here:

    March 31, Fri
    •Upcoming

    GT

    0/0

    YET TO BAT

    CSK

    0/0

    YET TO BAT

    Fixtures

    vs

    31 Mar, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Gujarat Titans

    Chennai Super Kings

    vs

    01 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Lucknow Super Giants

    Delhi Capitals

    vs

    01 Apr, 2023 | 15:30 IST

    Punjab Kings

    Kolkata Knight Riders

    vs

    02 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Royal Challengers Bangalore

    Mumbai Indians

    vs

    02 Apr, 2023 | 15:30 IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad

    Rajasthan Royals

    vs

    03 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Chennai Super Kings

    Lucknow Super Giants

    vs

    04 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Delhi Capitals

    Gujarat Titans

    vs

    05 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Rajasthan Royals

    Punjab Kings

    vs

    06 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Kolkata Knight Riders

    Royal Challengers Bangalore

    vs

    07 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Lucknow Super Giants

    Sunrisers Hyderabad

    vs

    08 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Mumbai Indians

    Chennai Super Kings

    vs

    08 Apr, 2023 | 15:30 IST

    Rajasthan Royals

    Delhi Capitals

    vs

    09 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad

    Punjab Kings

    vs

    09 Apr, 2023 | 15:30 IST

    Gujarat Titans

    Kolkata Knight Riders

    vs

    10 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Royal Challengers Bangalore

    Lucknow Super Giants

    vs

    11 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Delhi Capitals

    Mumbai Indians

    vs

    12 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Chennai Super Kings

    Rajasthan Royals

    vs

    13 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Punjab Kings

    Gujarat Titans

    vs

    14 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Kolkata Knight Riders

    Sunrisers Hyderabad

    vs

    15 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Lucknow Super Giants

    Punjab Kings

    vs

    15 Apr, 2023 | 15:30 IST

    Royal Challengers Bangalore

    Delhi Capitals

    vs

    16 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Gujarat Titans

    Rajasthan Royals

    vs

    16 Apr, 2023 | 15:30 IST

    Mumbai Indians

    Kolkata Knight Riders

    vs

    17 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Royal Challengers Bangalore

    Chennai Super Kings

    vs

    18 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad

    Mumbai Indians

    vs

    19 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Rajasthan Royals

    Lucknow Super Giants

    vs

    20 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Delhi Capitals

    Kolkata Knight Riders

    vs

    20 Apr, 2023 | 15:30 IST

    Punjab Kings

    Royal Challengers Bangalore

    vs

    21 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Chennai Super Kings

    Sunrisers Hyderabad

    vs

    22 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Mumbai Indians

    Punjab Kings

    vs

    22 Apr, 2023 | 15:30 IST

    Lucknow Super Giants

    Gujarat Titans

    vs

    23 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Kolkata Knight Riders

    Chennai Super Kings

    vs

    23 Apr, 2023 | 15:30 IST

    Royal Challengers Bangalore

    Rajasthan Royals

    vs

    24 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad

    Delhi Capitals

    vs

    25 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Gujarat Titans

    Mumbai Indians

    vs

    26 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Royal Challengers Bangalore

    Kolkata Knight Riders

    vs

    27 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Rajasthan Royals

    Chennai Super Kings

    vs

    28 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Punjab Kings

    Lucknow Super Giants

    vs

    29 Apr, 2023 | 15:30 IST

    Kolkata Knight Riders

    Gujarat Titans

    vs

    29 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Delhi Capitals

    Sunrisers Hyderabad

    vs

    30 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Mumbai Indians

    Rajasthan Royals

    vs

    30 Apr, 2023 | 15:30 IST

    Chennai Super Kings

    Punjab Kings

    vs

    01 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Lucknow Super Giants

    Royal Challengers Bangalore

    vs

    02 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Gujarat Titans

    Delhi Capitals

    vs

    03 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Punjab Kings

    Mumbai Indians

    vs

    04 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad

    Kolkata Knight Riders

    vs

    04 May, 2023 | 15:30 IST

    Lucknow Super Giants

    Chennai Super Kings

    vs

    05 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Rajasthan Royals

    Gujarat Titans

    vs

    06 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Delhi Capitals

    Royal Challengers Bangalore

    vs

    06 May, 2023 | 15:30 IST

    Chennai Super Kings

    Mumbai Indians

    vs

    07 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Rajasthan Royals

    Sunrisers Hyderabad

    vs

    07 May, 2023 | 15:30 IST

    Gujarat Titans

    Lucknow Super Giants

    vs

    08 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Kolkata Knight Riders

    Punjab Kings

    vs

    09 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Mumbai Indians

    Royal Challengers Bangalore

    vs

    10 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Chennai Super Kings

    Delhi Capitals

    vs

    11 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Kolkata Knight Riders

    Rajasthan Royals

    vs

    12 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Mumbai Indians

    Gujarat Titans

    vs

    13 May, 2023 | 15:30 IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad

    Lucknow Super Giants

    vs

    13 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Delhi Capitals

    Punjab Kings

    vs

    14 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Chennai Super Kings

    Kolkata Knight Riders

    vs

    14 May, 2023 | 15:30 IST

    Rajasthan Royals

    Royal Challengers Bangalore

    vs

    15 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Gujarat Titans

    Sunrisers Hyderabad

    vs

    16 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Lucknow Super Giants

    Mumbai Indians

    vs

    17 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Punjab Kings

    Delhi Capitals

    vs

    18 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad

    Royal Challengers Bangalore

    vs

    19 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Punjab Kings

    Rajasthan Royals

    vs

    20 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Kolkata Knight Riders

    Lucknow Super Giants

    vs

    20 May, 2023 | 15:30 IST

    Delhi Capitals

    Chennai Super Kings

    vs

    21 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST

    Royal Challengers Bangalore

    Gujarat Titans

    vs

    21 May, 2023 | 15:30 IST

    Mumbai Indians

    Sunrisers Hyderabad

    Points Table

      TEAMS MAT Won Lost PTS
    Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings 0 0 0 0
    Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals 0 0 0 0
    Gujarat Titans Gujarat Titans 0 0 0 0
    Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Knight Riders 0 0 0 0
    Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow Super Giants 0 0 0 0
    Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians 0 0 0 0
    Punjab Kings Punjab Kings 0 0 0 0
    Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals 0 0 0 0
    Royal Challengers Bangalore Royal Challengers Bangalore 0 0 0 0
    Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad 0 0 0 0