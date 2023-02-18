English
    Indian junior women's hockey team beats South Africa 8-1

    The visitors displayed good structure in their attack with successive goals coming their way from the very first minute of the match.

    PTI
    February 18, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST

    The Indian junior women's hockey team began its campaign in South Africa with a convincing 8-1 win over the hosts.

    Goals were scored by Deepika Sr. (1', 30'), vice captain Rujata Dadaso Pisal (18'), Hritika Singh (20'), Sunelita Toppo (28'), Deepika Soreng (36') and Annu (44') on Friday.

    Goals were scored by Deepika Sr. (1', 30'), vice captain Rujata Dadaso Pisal (18'), Hritika Singh (20'), Sunelita Toppo (28'), Deepika Soreng (36') and Annu (44') on Friday.

    For South Africa, Mikkela Le Roux (36') was the lone goal scorer.

    The Indian junior women's team will play two more matches against the South Africa U-21 team on Saturday and Monday followed by two games against South Africa 'A' team on February 24 and 25 respectively.

    PTI
    first published: Feb 18, 2023 09:50 am