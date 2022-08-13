English
    VVS Laxman will be head coach in Zimbabwe: BCCI secretary Jay Shah

    ”Yes, VVS Laxman will be in charge of the Indian team in Zimbabwe for the three-match ODI series. It’s not like Rahul Dravid is taking a break. The ODI series in Zimbabwe finishes on August 22 and Dravid along with Indian team will reach the UAE on August 23. Since there is little gap between the two events, Laxman will be in charge of the Indian squad in Zimbabwe,” BCCI secretary Shah told.

    PTI
    August 13, 2022 / 01:14 PM IST
    National Cricket Academy head VVS Laxman will be India’s acting head coach for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe as there is only a short turnaround time between the series and the Asia Cup starting on August 27 in the UAE, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Friday.

    Tags: #BCCI #Jay Shah #VVS Laxman
    first published: Aug 13, 2022 01:14 pm
