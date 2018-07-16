Vladimir Putin grants all year visa-free entry to Russia for World Cup Fan ID holders

After an enthralling finish to the World Cup in Russia, President Vladimir Putin announced that foreign visitors holding the "fan id" could have visa-free entry to the Russian Federation until the end of 2018.

"Now, foreign supporters who currently have fan IDs will be able to benefit from multiple entries into the Russian Federation without a visa until the end of the year," Putin told the Russian news agency TASS.

Originally the fan ID was to expire on July 25, ten days after the conclusion of the tournament.

According to FIFA's official website, fan IDs were issued as an identification document that was mandated by the Russian authorities along with valid match tickets to enter the stadiums hosting matches.

With the fan ID, visitors were given visa-free entry into the country along with benefits such as free transport services including inter-city trains and public transport in the host cities.

Ahead of the world cup, concerns were raised over security and racism following the Euro 2016 debacle where Russian fans charged English supporters when the two countries met in Marseille. However, not only did Russia manage to expel those fears and kept hooliganism in check, they drew praise from world leaders who lauded Russia's hosting of the tournament.

Putin, who was in attendance at the Luzhniki Stadium with French President Emmanuel Macron and Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, congratulated his counterparts after a thrilling world cup final.

"A score of 4-2 in a final- I can't remember seeing a score like that and few people could. Both teams were magnificent, I am sure everyone liked the way they played, and so did I," said Putin.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev also shared his elation on Instagram saying, "A marvellous final! France are champions. Russia has organised the best World Cup."