MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Intel - Jio
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Sanjeevani
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Tokyo Olympics 2020 India schedule | Aug 05: Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Puniya & Men’s hockey medal matches in action

Ravi Dahiya will fight for a gold while Deepak Puniya and Men’s hockey team will be up for bronze medals

Moneycontrol News
August 04, 2021 / 11:31 PM IST
Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev, right, and India's Kumar Ravi compete during the men's 57kg Freestyle semifinal wrestling match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev, right, and India's Kumar Ravi compete during the men's 57kg Freestyle semifinal wrestling match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

It is a big day for India with three potential medal matches in play. All eyes will be on the Men’s 57Kg Freestyle event where Ravi Kumar Dahiya will be up against ROC’s Zaur Uguev in the gold medal match. But first up will be India’s bronze medal match in men’s hockey and then later there is the second bronze medal match where Deepak Puniya will be in action. Here is the full list of India’s schedule on August 05.

 

Men’s 20km Walk Final

Indian contestant: Havaldar Irfan Kolothum Thodi

Time: 1:00 pm

Close

Related stories

 Golf Women’s Individual

Indian contestant: Aditi Ashok

Time: 4:00 am

 Men’s Hockey Bronze Medal Match

Germany vs India

Time: 7:00 am

 Men’s Wrestling Freestyle 57Kg Gold Medal Match

Ravi Kumar Dahiya vs Zaur Uguev (ROC)

Time: 4:20 pm

Men’s Wrestling Freestyle 86Kg Bronze Medal Match

Deepak Puniya vs Arthur Naifonov (ROC)

Time: 4:40 pm

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #2020 Tokyo Olympics #Olympics 2020 #Olympics 2021 #Tokyo Olympics
first published: Aug 4, 2021 11:05 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.