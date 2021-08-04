Tokyo Olympics 2020 India schedule | Aug 05: Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Puniya & Men’s hockey medal matches in action

Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev, right, and India's Kumar Ravi compete during the men's 57kg Freestyle semifinal wrestling match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

It is a big day for India with three potential medal matches in play. All eyes will be on the Men’s 57Kg Freestyle event where Ravi Kumar Dahiya will be up against ROC’s Zaur Uguev in the gold medal match. But first up will be India’s bronze medal match in men’s hockey and then later there is the second bronze medal match where Deepak Puniya will be in action. Here is the full list of India’s schedule on August 05.

Men’s 20km Walk Final

Indian contestant: Havaldar Irfan Kolothum Thodi

Time: 1:00 pm

Golf Women’s Individual

Indian contestant: Aditi Ashok

Time: 4:00 am

Men’s Hockey Bronze Medal Match

Germany vs India

Time: 7:00 am

Men’s Wrestling Freestyle 57Kg Gold Medal Match

Ravi Kumar Dahiya vs Zaur Uguev (ROC)

Time: 4:20 pm

Men’s Wrestling Freestyle 86Kg Bronze Medal Match

Deepak Puniya vs Arthur Naifonov (ROC)

Time: 4:40 pm