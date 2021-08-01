Tokyo Olympics 2020 | India through to the semi finals in Men's Hockey with 3-1 win over Great Britain

India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring on Britain goalkeeper Oliver Payne during a men's field hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/John Locher)

India's men's hockey team beat Great Britian 3-1 at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 on August 1. With this victory, the team will march into the semi-finals of the games.

Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh and Hardik Singh's goals helped India beat Great Britain in the men's hockey quarterfinal.

Previously, India logged a comprehensive 5-3 win over hosts Japan to cement its quarterfinal spot with a second-place finish in Pool A at the Olympics.

Former Olympian and hockey great Zafar Iqbal who was part of the Indian gold medal-winning team at the Moscow Games in 1980 (which remains the last hockey gold for India) was hopeful of a fine show by the current team in Tokyo.