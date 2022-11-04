T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2: India in pole position despite hiccups

T20 World Cup 2022: Any sort of win allows India to eliminate both Bangladesh and Pakistan, both on 4 points.

Pakistan's brilliant win against South Africa on Thursday has set up a final-day scramble for the semifinal spots with Bangladesh still in contention for a wildcard entry. The Group 2 of the Super 12 all comes to a head on Sunday, November 6, with South Africa starting proceedings against the Netherlands at the Adelaide Oval. Pakistan then faces Bangladesh in a do-or-die for both teams at the same venue before the action shifts to Melbourne with India taking on Zimbabwe.

India in pole position

India tops Group 2 with 6 points and an NRR of +0.730 despite losing to South Africa and beating Bangladesh by the finest of margins. Rohit Sharma's side has an advantage going into the final day of the Super 12 stage as it is the last team in action. This late fixture allows India to have the foresight of what is required after South Africa and Pakistan finish their business in the Super 12 earlier on Sunday.

Any sort of win allows India to eliminate both Bangladesh and Pakistan, both on 4 points, as it would go to an unassailable 8 points from 5 matches. However, a loss would complicate things for India.

South Africa, currently on 5 points, will be the first team in action (5:30 am IST) at the Adelaide Oval. It takes on the Netherlands and is expected to beat them and finish with 7 points. An unlikely defeat though makes things a whole lot easier for India and opens the doors for Bangladesh and Pakistan (both on 4 points each) to sneak past the Proteas.

Can Pakistan top the group?

Since South Africa is expected to beat the Netherlands, Pakistan will look towards Zimbabwe to do it a favour in addition to winning its fixture against Bangladesh.

Babar Azam's side needs an India defeat to confirm a place in the final four. A win for Pakistan against Zimbabwe will see it equal the Men in Blue on 6 points, but will leapfrog its arch-rivals thanks to an already superior NRR of +1.117 should Rohit Sharma and co slip up against Zimbabwe.

Amazingly, there is a small possibility it could finish top of Group 2 if Zimbabwe and Netherlands pull off upsets. This would see Pakistan top the group with India finishing second owing to an inferior NRR.

Who would have thought that after Pakistan lost its first two matches?

Meanwhile, Bangladesh faces a similar situation concerning its chances of qualifying for the semifinal. For starters, Shakib Al-Hasan's men need to beat Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval and hope South Africa crash and burn against the Netherlands. In such a scenario, it does not require India to lose its game against Zimbabwe. However, even if India loses, it is unlikely Bangladesh will finish top of the group as its NRR of -1.276 is quite far off from India's NRR.

Zimbabwe will rue its loss to the Netherlands on Wednesday as the defeat knocked out the African side of a chance to compete for a top-two finish to Group 2. Had it won against the Dutch, the African side would have thrown its hat in the ring for an exciting last-day finish.

Alas, it wasn't meant to be.