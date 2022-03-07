‘Big part of my life’: Ricky Ponting’s tearful tribute to Shane Warne

Shane Warne passes away: Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting said he has never played with a better and more competitive bowler.

Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting broke down on camera while speaking about his ex-teammate Shane Warne, who passed away at the age of 52 on March 4.

A video uploaded by a YouTube channel named Analysis TV showed an emotional Ricky Ponting describing Shane Warne as someone who revolutionised spin bowling.

“He is going to go down as one of the all-time greats of the game if not one the greatest,” Ponting said. “I've never played with a better and more competitive bowler.”

In the video, Ponting said the news of Warne's death didn’t quite seem real to him and he was shocked, like the rest of the world.

“I mean I've got the messages when I woke up this morning. I went to bed last night knowing that I had to take my daughters for netball and then was confronted with what didn't seem quite real at that time and even now probably doesn't really seem like it's real either,” Ponting said.

Read:

Shane Warne tribute: He did more than bowl 'a bit of leg-spin'

Shane Warne: A king-size legacy

He added: “I've had a few hours now to digest it all and think about how big a part of my life he was and reflect on a lot of those memories through the years.”

Warne passed away in Thailand due to a suspected heart attack on March 4. Cricket stars, leaders and sports fans across the world paid tribute to the legendary bowler.

Warne will receive a state funeral after being flown from Thailand to Australia.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison described Warne as one of the country’s greatest cricketers of all times. “One of only a few that could approach the extraordinary achievements of the great Don Bradman," he said.