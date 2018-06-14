RUS vs KSA FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Russia get off to a great start with 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia

Live now
71' GOAL! Russia 3 - 0 Saudi Arabia (Dzyuba)
Cheryshev wins the Man of the Match award for his two-goal display.
FT - What a game this has been! There wasn't much expected from the opener but boy have Russia made sure they treat everyone to something special. Saudi looked promising at times but just couldn't respond to the Russian attack.
93' Russia win a free-kick 25 yards from goal and Golovin steps up to take it. He curls the ball over the wall with his right foot and once again the Saudi keeper has no chance. That's 5-0 to Russia.
93' Goal - Russia 5 - 0 Saudi Arabia (Golovin)
91' The ball is floated towards the right flank and a Russian player knocks it into the path of super sub Denis Cheryshev. Cheryshev controls it well before slashing at it with the outside of his left boot, the shot is unstoppable as it flies over the keeper's head and into the back of the net. Russia get an unsurmountable 4-0 lead.
91' Goal - Russia 4 - 0 Saudi Arabia (Cheryshev)
90' 3 mins added on: Will Russia get a fourth goal here or can Saudi get a consolation goal?
88' Russia win a corner which they aren't in any rush to take. The ball is headed away by Saudi at the near post.
86' This game seems to be over as a contest as Saudi still haven't manged to trouble the Russian keeper. Russia are doing well holding onto the ball and are also keeping their shape well in defense.
84' Substitution Saudi Arabia: Muhammad Al-Sahlawi - off ; Muhammad Asiri - on.
81' Block! Saudi's Al Sahlawi does well as he fetches a ball that was going towards the corner flag and brings it back into the penalty box before unleashing a shot at the Russian goal. The Russian keeper isn't called into action though as a defender get's his body in the way.
78' Substitution Saudi Arabia; Al-Shehri - off ; Hatan Bahbri - on
77' The tempers seem to be flaring as there is a clash between two players at the touchline. The referee to quick to pause the proceedings and calm things down. The frustration is showing on the Saudi players now.
71' Zobnin finds space at the edge of the area once again and he has time to send in a good cross aimed towards the 6ft 5in Dzyuba who had only just come on. He rises well above the defender and sends in his header into the bottom corner. No chance for the Saudi keeper there. 3-0 to Russia.
71' GOAL! Russia 3 - 0 Saudi Arabia (Dzyuba)
70' Substitution, Russia: Smolov - out ; Dzyuba - in
67' Another opportunity! Zobvin finds yards of space and he unleashes a low shot towards the Saudi goal which the keeper tries to hold onto but spills it, Smolov rushes towards the ball but it's cleared by a Saudi defender. A moment later and that could've been Russia's third goal of the tie.
65' Chance! Golovin makes a quick run down the left and sends in a cross. Cheryshev who has been in the thick of the action since coming on in the first half gets in front of his marker but sends his header straight into the Saudi keepers hands.
64' Substitution Saudi Arabia: Otayf - off ; Al Muwallad - on.
Attacking change for Saudi as Otayf goes off and Al Muwallad comes on.
62' We're past the hour mark and Russia have managed to hold on to their 2-0 lead. Saudi need to get some shots on target as Russian keeper Akinfeev hasn't had to make any significant saves yet.
60' Saudi are looking much better this half as they patiently build up their attacks. Could they mount a comeback here?
58' Saudi win a free-kick in a good positiion and Al-Jassim sends the ball curling towards the center of the box. Al-Faraj rises to meet the ball but he cannot connect cleanly with it as the ball sails over the Russian goal.
55' What a chance! Saudi enjoy an extended period of possession as they take their time building an attack passing the ball across the center of the field. Eventually the ball is whipped in from the right flank but despite attacking the ball at full stretch, Al-Jassim cannot connect with it as the ball makes it's way across the face of the goal.
51' SHOT! Golovin is played in and he has time to tee up his shot. He lashes at the ball but cannot keep it down as it sails over the bar. Good forward play by the Russians.
49' Smolov receives a lovely ball over the top from Zhirkov, he carries the ball towards the Saudi goal but is caught in time by the defenders and only wins a corner. Smolov sends resulting corner to the center of the penalty area but it is cleared away with ease by Saudi Arabia.
47' Russia kick off the second half. Saudi are looking better at the start of the half as they are able to break down the Russian attack. Saudi however haven't managed to exert any pressure on the Russian goal.
The players walk out onto the pitch for the second half. Can Saudi Arabia pull themselves into this game and ruin Russia's party? We have the next 45 minutes to find out.