    Pele's death leaves irreplaceable void in world of sports: PM Modi

    Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento in 1940, Pele died on Thursday. He was 82.

    PTI
    December 30, 2022 / 05:59 PM IST
    The legendary Brazilian soccer icon Pele passes away (Image: AP)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the demise of soccer king Pele, saying his outstanding sporting performances and success will keep inspiring the coming generations.

    "The passing away of Pelé leaves an irreplaceable void in the world of sports. A global football superstar, his popularity transcends boundaries. His outstanding sporting performances and success will keep inspiring the coming generations," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

    "Condolences to his family and fans. RIP (rest in peace)," Modi said.
