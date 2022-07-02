'Overwhelmed', says Mithali Raj as PM Modi pens appreciation note to her

In 2005, Mithali Raj led India to the World Cup final for the first time. India lost the final, but the Batch of 2005 inspired young Indian girls to take up cricket more than their predecessors ever did, for the final stages of the World Cup received media coverage back home. (File photo)

Former Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj on July 2 said she was overwhelmed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “thoughtfully worded acknowledgment” of her contribution to the sport.

After amassing 7,805 ODI runs in 232 matches, Mithali Raj, 39, had announced her retirement from all formats of cricket last month.



It’s a matter of singular honour & pride when one receives such warm encouragement from our Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, who is a role model & inspiration for millions including me. I am overwhelmed by this thoughtfully worded acknowledgment of my contribution to cricket. pic.twitter.com/cTmqB6ZdNT

Reacting to the good wishes extended by PM Modi upon her announcement last month, she wrote in a tweet: “It’s a matter of singular honour and pride when one receives such warm encouragement from our Honourable PM Narendra Modi, who is a role model and inspiration for millions, including me. I am overwhelmed by this thoughtfully worded acknowledgment of my contribution to cricket.”

Raj said: “I will treasure this forever. I feel inspired and encouraged for my next chapter and will strive hard to live up to the expectations of our Hon'ble PM in contributing towards the growth of Indian sports.”

In his letter to Mithali, PM Modi said: “You have served Indian cricket for over two decades. You are blessed with the necessary talent, tenacity and transformative edge needed to excel over the years. This zeal has not only helped you, but also inspired several other budding sportspersons.”

He added: “One way to view your career is through the numbers. During your long sporting career, there are many records that have been broken as well as created by you. These accomplishments, including you being the top run-scorer in women's international cricket, speak volumes about your abilities.”

The Prime Minister further said: “But, at the same time, your success is beyond statistics and records. You are a trend-setter, an athlete, who has broken many a glass ceiling and a phenomenal source of motivation for others.”