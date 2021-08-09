MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Mirabai Chanu may have to shelve her gold medal plans as weightlifting likely to lose Olympic Status

There is a growing possibility of weightlifting being scrapped from the 2024 Paris Olympics over long-term doping problems and governance issues.

Moneycontrol News
August 09, 2021 / 09:50 PM IST
Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal in the women's 49kg weightlifting on Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics (Image source: Reuters)

Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal in the women's 49kg weightlifting on Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics (Image source: Reuters)

There is a growing possibility of weightlifting being scrapped from the 2024 Paris Olympics over long-term doping problems and governance issues. This means 2020 Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu’s dream of winning India a gold medal in weightlifting may never be realised.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the end-of-Games meeting held on August 9 unanimously approved a proposal to grant the power to suspend any sport from the Olympics to the executive board without needing approval from the Session.

The Olympic charter was amended to allow the IOC executive board to remove a sport if its governing body refuses to adhere to the rules set by the board or if it “acts in a manner likely to tarnish the reputation of the Olympic movement”, reported Inside Sport.

The need for new rules was presented to the membership by IOC vice president John Coates, who is a close ally of IOC President Thomas Bach said: “In the recent past, the IOC has been confronted with situations raising serious concerns regarding the governance of certain international federations.”

These charter changes could spell doom for weightlifting – a sport that has been long associated with the Olympic Games and mired in controversies over doping charges. The International Weightlifting Federation has repeatedly been warned about the need to introduce immediate reforms to prevent doping and corruption scandals.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #International Olympic Committee (IOC) #Mirabai Chanu #Olympics #weightlifting
first published: Aug 9, 2021 09:50 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.