Jwala Gutta taunts Saina Nehwal for joining BJP

Indian Badminton player Jwala Gutta has taken a dig at her national counterpart Saina Nehwal after the latter joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Gutta, who is known for speaking her mind on social media, mocked Nehwal through a tweet.



Pehli baar Suna hai...bewajah khelna shuru kiya aur ab bewajah party join kiya...

— Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) January 29, 2020

Nehwal took many by surprise when she joined the BJP ahead of the Delhi elections 2020. Along with the former world no. 1, her sister Chandranshu Nehwal, too, joined the ruling party. Soon after, Gutta tweeted, “which translates to ‘Hearing for the first time, started playing without any reason and now joining a party without any reason’.

Twitter did not appreciate Gutta for her tweet and criticised her for taking a jibe at a fellow player. Users also reminded her about the number of titles and medals won by Nehwal for India.

Gutta later congratulated Nehwal after getting the backlash from Twitter. “@NSaina congratulations on joining the party...I hope and wish that u do something big for women and women sports in our country...YES it’s difficult but am sure u can bring a lot of CHANGE!! Good luck,” Gutta tweeted.