English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
    Live now
    auto refresh
    February 12, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

    IPL Auction 2022 Live Updates: Iyer, Shardul, Chahar and Kishan set to hit pay dirt like never before at IPL auction

    IPL Auction 2022 Live Updates: All players, except those retained by their franchises, are in the auction pool. This year will also see two new teams - Ahmedabad Titans and Lucknow Super Giants - compete with the eight existing ones.

    IPL Auction 2022 Live Updates: The auction of 590 players shortlisted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be carried out on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

    All players, except those retained by their franchises, are in the auction pool. This year will also see two new teams - Ahmedabad Titans and Lucknow Super Giants

    - compete with the eight existing ones.

    The auction is scheduled to begin at 12 pm, but the official coverage of the event will begin at 11 am on both February 12 and 13.

    Britain’s Hugh Edmeades will be carry out the auction this weekend. He was appointed by the BCCI in 2018, replacing auctioneer Richard Madley. Since then, he has been a known face in the players’ auction.

    In his 36-year long career, Edmeades has conducted more than 2500 auctions globally, reported News 18. He is an international fine art, classic car, and charity auctioneer and has sold in excess of 3 lakh lots for a sum in excess of 2.7 billion pounds.

    Edmeades has experience in dealing with items ranging from paintings, fine furniture, ceramics and works of art, and film and sporting memorabilia. In 2004, he conducted the auction of 88 guitars belonging to Eric Clapton raising $7,438,624. His other unusual highlights included Daniel Craig’s Aston Martin DB10 from James Bond’s Spectre for £2,434,500 in 2016.
    • IPL Auction 2022 Live Updates: Iyer, Shardul, Chahar and Kishan set to hit pay dirt like never before at IPL auction
      IPL 2022 auction: Britain’s Hugh Edmeades will be the auctioneer on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. (Image credit: @mufaddal_vohra/Twitter)
      Moneycontrol.com
    • February 12, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

      Williamson hoping to recover from elbow injury in time to play in IPL

      New Zealand and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson is hoping to be fit in time to play in this year's IPL as he spends time in rehabilitation after deciding against surgery for a long-standing elbow injury. Although no time-frame has been set for his return to competitive cricket, the 31-year-old batter is optimistic of recovering at some point during the white-ball series against the Netherlands in March-April, which could precede the IPL slated to start end of March. 

      "Last (IPL) season was an example as well, where I wasn't involved initially and it was elbow-related as well. The franchise was great and supportive of it," Williamson was quoted as saying by 'ESPNcricinfo'. "I'm optimistic that it will continue to improve. The (T20) format, in particular, is slightly more friendly to managing the load. So, we will wait and see, but it is taking steps forward, which is positive."

    • February 12, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

      TATA IPL Auction 2022 in numbers

      There are 10 franchises, 600 players and 217 slots available as we prepare for the action-packed two days of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru. The bidding wars will start on February 12 at 11 am and go on until February 13. Team India superstars and future India greats will be auctioned off alongside some of international cricket's brightest bigwigs.

      “So, mark your calendars, grab some popcorn, if you like and brace yourself for the thrilling mega-auction,” says the official IPL website.

      Originally, 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players were listed. Then, BCCI added 10 U19 players, making it a list of 600 players.

      The highest reserve price is Rs 2 crore, and 48 players have opted to position themselves in this category. [Read more]

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 12, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

      Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka’s other sports ventures

      Sanjiv Goenka, the chairperson of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, has returned to the Indian Premier League by winning the Lucknow franchise.

      His team, Lucknow Super Giants, and Ahmedabad franchise, the Gujarat Titans, will be the two new teams in the IPL season, which is expected to begin in April.

      The auction for the cash-rich cricket league is scheduled to take place on February 12 and 13.

      The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, a conglomerate based in Kolkata, has previously owned the Rising Pune Supergiants. The team played in IPL in 2016 and 2017. [Read more]

    • February 12, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

      Iyer, Shardul, Chahar and Kishan set to hit pay dirt like never before at IPL auction

      Dashing batter Shreyas Iyer and the multi-skilled Shardul Thakur are expected to laugh their way to the bank as two of the costliest buys in the history of Indian Premier League when the last mega-auction commences here on Saturday. The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, will be bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 600 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event. 

      While Iyer could be the highest ever auction buy (in the 20 crore range), the likes of Shardul and Kishan (keeper-batter), with their bouquet of skills, can also fetch anything in the range of Rs 12-15 crore or even upwards if some franchises get into intense bidding wars.

      Deepak Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal, can get anything in the range of USD 2 million (Rs 15 crore) as both of them are proven international performers.

    • February 12, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

      Most expensive players bought in the history of auction

      The mega auction for Indian Premier League 2022 is set to begin today and we can’t keep calm to know whom every franchise will be eyeing. Ahead of IPL 2022 mega players’ auction, here’s a list of the costliest players in the history of IPL auction. [Read more]

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 12, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

      Welcome to Moneycontrol IPL Auction 2022 Live Blog

      Welcome to our IPL Auction 2022 Live Blog. The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, will be bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event. Track this space for the latest updates.

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.