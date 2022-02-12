IPL Auction 2022 Live Updates: Iyer, Shardul, Chahar and Kishan set to hit pay dirt like never before at IPL auction

Williamson hoping to recover from elbow injury in time to play in IPL
New Zealand and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson is hoping to be fit in time to play in this year's IPL as he spends time in rehabilitation after deciding against surgery for a long-standing elbow injury. Although no time-frame has been set for his return to competitive cricket, the 31-year-old batter is optimistic of recovering at some point during the white-ball series against the Netherlands in March-April, which could precede the IPL slated to start end of March.
"Last (IPL) season was an example as well, where I wasn't involved initially and it was elbow-related as well. The franchise was great and supportive of it," Williamson was quoted as saying by 'ESPNcricinfo'. "I'm optimistic that it will continue to improve. The (T20) format, in particular, is slightly more friendly to managing the load. So, we will wait and see, but it is taking steps forward, which is positive."