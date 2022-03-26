English
    IPL 2022: Neeraj Chopra, Tokyo Olympians rewarded ahead of inaugural match | Video

    Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra received a reward of Rs 1 crore ahead of IPL 2022's inaugural match from top officials including BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly and BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 26, 2022 / 09:10 PM IST
    IPL 2022: Neeraj Chopra, other Olympians were rewarded before CSK vs KKR match. (Image: screengrab from video tweeted by @IPL)

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) felicitated and awarded Tokyo Olympians ahead of IPL 2022’s inaugural match today at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium.

    Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra attended the ceremony and received a reward of Rs 1 crore from top officials including BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly and BCCI secretary Jay Shah. Chopra, a track and field athlete is the reigning Olympic Champion in javelin throw.

    Bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain was rewarded next and received a Rs 25 lakh cheque. The Indian men’s hockey team, who clinched a bronze ending a 41-year Olympic drought for India, received Rs 1.25 crore. Captain Manpreet Singh received the cheque on behalf of the team.

    IPL’s Twitter handle shared a video of the Olympians being felicitated.

    Last year, Jay Shah had tweeted that the Olympians will be rewarded. Other medallists who would be rewarded, but could not attend the IPL inaugural match today are silver medallists Mirabai Channu (weightlifter) and wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya, and bronze medallists PV Sindhu (badminton) and Bajrang Punia (wrestling).

    After being honoured, Chopra, Borgohain and Singh watched the IPL opening clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings from the president’s box.

    The 15th season of the IPL commenced today. All matches this season will be played in Pune and Mumbai due to Covid restrictions and there will be limited audience allowed at stadiums.

    The first IPL 2022 match began with last year’s champions CSK vs KKR. The two teams had faced each other in the finals last year. The 10 teams, up from eight, will play a total of 70 league games over the next two months.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Mar 26, 2022 09:01 pm
