IPL 2022: Neeraj Chopra, Tokyo Olympians rewarded ahead of inaugural match | Video

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) felicitated and awarded Tokyo Olympians ahead of IPL 2022’s inaugural match today at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium.
Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra attended the ceremony and received a reward of Rs 1 crore from top officials including BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly and BCCI secretary Jay Shah. Chopra, a track and field athlete is the reigning Olympic Champion in javelin throw.
Bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain was rewarded next and received a Rs 25 lakh cheque. The Indian men’s hockey team, who clinched a bronze ending a 41-year Olympic drought for India, received Rs 1.25 crore. Captain Manpreet Singh received the cheque on behalf of the team.IPL’s Twitter handle shared a video of the Olympians being felicitated.
A touch of class to celebrate India's #Tokyo2020 medal winners #TATAIPL
INR 1 Cr. medallist @Neeraj_chopra1
50 lakh each - medallists @mirabai_chanu & Ravi Kumar Dahiya
25 lakh each –medallists @Pvsindhu1, @LovlinaBorgohai, @BajrangPunia
INR 1.25 Cr. – @TheHockeyIndia men's team @SGanguly99| @ThakurArunS| @ShuklaRajiv— Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 7, 2021
After being honoured, Chopra, Borgohain and Singh watched the IPL opening clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings from the president’s box.
The 15th season of the IPL commenced today. All matches this season will be played in Pune and Mumbai due to Covid restrictions and there will be limited audience allowed at stadiums.The first IPL 2022 match began with last year’s champions CSK vs KKR. The two teams had faced each other in the finals last year. The 10 teams, up from eight, will play a total of 70 league games over the next two months.