March 26, 2022 / 07:35 PM IST

IPL 2022 | CSK vs KKR Live: Shreyas Iyer wins the toss and chooses to send CSK to bat. The pitch promises to be a belter for fast bowling and it will be something both teams will be looking to capitalise on. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will debut as the Chennai Super Kings captain in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League . Jadeja was the most expensive player to be retained by the team (at Rs 16 crore). Iyer will lead the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022. He was the team's most expensive buy (Rs 12.25 crore) this season. KKR had finished as runners-up in the 2021 season.