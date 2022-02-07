IPL 2022 Mega Auction | List of highest-earning retained players from eight franchises for the season

Team: Chennai Super Kings | Ravindra Jadeja | CSK retained all-rounder Jadeja for Rs 16 crore. Jadeja was bought by Chennai Super Kings in 2012 for approx. Rs 9.7 crore, making him the most expensive player of the year’s auction. He represented Gujarat Lions for two seasons after the CSK were banned from the IPL and later came back to CSK. | Other retained players: MS Dhoni (Rs 12 crore), Moeen Ali (Rs 8 crore) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (Image: Rs 6 crore). (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Team: Delhi Capitals | Rishabh Pant | The swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman is one of the four players retained by Delhi ahead of the 2022 IPL mega auction for Rs 16 crore. During the 2018 Indian Premier League, Pant scored an unbeaten 128 runs from 63 balls, making the then highest individual score by an Indian cricketer in IPL history and becoming the second youngest player to score a century in the IPL. Pant has 1 hundred and 15 IPL fifties to his name. | Other retained players: Axar Patel (Rs 9 crore), Prithvi Shaw (Rs 7.5 crore) and Anrich Nortje (Rs 6.5 crore). (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Team: Mumbai Indians | Rohit Sharma | IPL franchise Mumbai Indians once again retained one of their favorite player Rohit Sharma ahead of the 2022 IPL auction for Rs 16 crore. Sharma made his IPL debut in 2008 when he was signed by the Deccan Chargers franchise and was one of their consistent batsmen. He was later bought by the Mumbai Indians in 2011 auction. Sharma has been one of the most successful players in the IPL as captain since 2013 of the Mumbai Indians. He has been an integral part of the team. Under his leadership, Mumbai has won the IPL in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. | Other retained players: Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 8 crore) and Kieron Pollard (Rs 6 crore). (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore | Virat Kohli | Indian Premier League franchise RCB retained Kohli, popularly known as ‘run-machine’, for Rs 15 crore. The flamboyant cricketer was the captain of the Indian team that won the 2008 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup and since then there has been no looking back for King Kohli. RCB bought Kohli in 2008 and ever since then he is continuing his IPL journey with his franchise. At the 2016 IPL, the Royal Challengers finished runners-up and Kohli broke the record for most runs in an IPL season (of 733 runs) by scoring 973 runs in 16 matches at an average of 81.08, winning the Orange Cap as well as Most-valuable Player Award of Vivo IPL 2016. | Other retained players: Glenn Maxwall (Rs 11 crore) and Mohammed Siraj (Rs 7 crore). (Image: BCCI/IPL/Twitter)

Team: Rajasthan Royals | Sanju Samson | The wicketkeeper-batsman was retained by his franchise RR for Rs 14 crore. He was signed by KKR ahead of 2012 IPL but did not get to play and was released ahead of 2013 season. Sanju made his IPL debut for Rajasthan in 2013 against Kings XI Punjab. After Rajasthan was banned from the competition for two years, Sanju joined Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) squad in 2016 and played some crucial innings for the team during his two seasons with them before moving back to Rajasthan Royals in 2018. | Other retained players: Jos Buttler (Rs 10 crore) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 4 crore). (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad | Kane Williamson | The franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad retained Kane Williamson for Rs 14 crore ahead of IPL 2022 auction. The New Zealand cricketer Williamson signed for IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2015. He captained SRH in the 2018 IPL, in the absence of regular captain David Warner. Under Williamson’s captaincy Sunrisers Hyderabad finished runner-up and he was the season’s leading scorer. | Other retained players: Abdul Samad (Rs 4 crore) and Umran Malik (Rs 4 crore). (Image: BCCI, IPL)

Team: Kolkata Knight Riders | Andre Russell | KKR retained Russell in the team for Rs 12 crore. West Indies’ all-rounder Andre Russell is one of the most sought-after talents at the Indian Premier League. He was bought by the Delhi Daredevils during the 2012 IPL players auction. Ahead of the 2014 season he was bought by KKR and has been seen as a key batsman for the team in the later over of matches. | Other retained players: Varun Chakaravarthy (Rs 8 crore), Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 8 crore) and Sunil Narine (Rs 6 crore). (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)