    India beat South Africa by seven wickets in 2nd ODI

    India chased down the target of 279 with 25 balls remaining, riding on a brilliant 113 not out off 111 balls from Shreyas Iyer and 93 from Ishan Kishan.

    October 09, 2022 / 09:13 PM IST

    India beat South Africa by seven wickets in the second ODI to level the three-match series here on Sunday.

    India chased down the target of 279 with 25 balls remaining, riding on a brilliant 113 not out off 111 balls from Shreyas Iyer and 93 from Ishan Kishan.

    Earlier, Aiden Markram top-scored for South Africa with 79 off 89 balls while Reeza Hendricks made 74 off 76 balls after skipper Keshav Maharaj opted to bat. Pacer Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers, ending with figures of three for 38 in 10 overs.

    South Africa had won the first match by nine runs on October 6 in Lucknow.

    Brief Scores:

    Close

    South Africa: 278/7 in 50 overs (Aiden Markram 79, Reeza Hendricks 74; Mohammed Siraj 3/38).

    India: 282 for 3 in 45.5 overs (Shreyas Iyer 113 not out, Ishan Kishan 93; Wayne Parnell 1/43).
    first published: Oct 9, 2022 09:13 pm
