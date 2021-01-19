India vs Australia Final Test Match: India beat Australia, retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Image: Instagram/indiancricketteam

Team India has won the final Test with Australia in Brisbane on January 19, retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar went on the T20-mode to take India closer to victory. But, Sundar got out when India needed just 10 runs.

The 50-run partnership between Pant and Sundar was enough to help India pocket the match and the series. There was a moment of panic when Shardul Thakur got out with India needed just three runs to win. But, Pant stayed back to secure the victory.

Rishabh Pant starred with a swashbuckling 89 not out as the injury-depleted Indian team overhauled the 328-run target with three overs to go, winning by three wickets.

Shubman Gill scored 91 runs to set up a thrilling hour of play on either side of the Lunch break, before Ajinkya Rahane joined Cheteshwar Pujara. Shubman Gill fell nine runs short of his maiden Test hundred, skipper Ajinkya Rahane departed after a brisk 24 but Cheteshwar Pujara endured blows to the body and fought on with Rishabh Pant for company to keep India in the hunt to register back-to-back series wins on Australian soil at The Gabba on Tuesday.

Surviving the fiery spells of the Australian pace attack was the biggest highlight of the session. Pujara was hit not once but twice on the helmet on the fifth day but the warrior batsman stood tall like a rock.

At the tea break, India were 183/3, still needing 145 runs to seal the tantalising poised match. Starting the session with the game evenly poised, Gill and Pujara added 49 runs in the second session before the opener fell short of what would have been a sensational hundred.

Earlier, the rain disrupted play in the last session on the fourth day of the final Test between India and Australia on January 18. This was after India dismissed Australia for 294 in their second innings. The visitors set a target of 328.