In Pics | ENG vs IND Day 2 : Cheteshwar Pujara's century gives India a crucial lead

Here are the top moments from Day 2 of the fourth Test match between England and India being played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 England pacer Stuart Broad got the Three Lions off to good start on Day 2 as he picked up the wickets of Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and K L Rahul. India was restricted to a score of 50/2 by 18th over. (Image - Reuters) 2/9 The wickets of Dhawan and Rahul brought together Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. The batsmen added 92 runs to their partnership, as they walked off the field at Lunch with India's score reading 100/2. (Images - Reuters) 3/9 Virat Kohli was soon dismissed after Lunch as he edged a Sam Curran delivery to Alastair Cook. Kohli made 46 off 71 balls. At this stage India's score read 146/3. (Image - Reuters) 4/9 England all-rounder Ben Stokes then took the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane as he trapped the Indian batsman in front of the wickets. At this stage India's score read 161/4. (Image - Reuters) 5/9 Returnee Moeen Ali then got into the act as he took four quick wickets. He accounted for the wickets of Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya , Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami. Ashwin and Shami were dismissed in two consecutive deliveries as Ali found himself on hat-trick. Chasing England's first innings total of 246, India's score read 195/8 (Image - Reuters ) 6/9 A pitch intruder during the third session on Day 2. (Image - Reuters) 7/9 Wickets at the other end did not deter Cheteshwar Pujara as he continued batting with great composure. He soon reached a Hundred, his first of this series and 15th overall in Test cricket. The batsman completed his ton off 210 balls and rescued India of the embarrassment of falling short of England's total. (Image - AP) 8/9 Ali soon completed his fifer as he got the wicket of Ishant Sharma. Ali finished with the figures of 16-1-63-5. (Image - Reuters) 9/9 After completing his century, Pujara shifted gears as he scored quick runs to give India a handy first innings lead of 27 runs. He got a valuable support from Jasprit Bumrah, who scored 6 runs off twenty four balls. Pujara remained not-out on 132 runs off 257 balls as India were bowled out for 273. (Image - AP) First Published on Sep 1, 2018 11:35 am