FIFA World Cup 2022: Full schedule of the matches today

Day 8 at the FIFA World Cup 2022 will see Group E and F teams clash. The highly-anticipated Germany vs Spain game is set to take place past midnight.

Here is the complete schedule of the matches on November 27:

Japan vs Costa Rica (3.30 pm)

The Japanese face Costa Rica after their stunning win over four-time world champions Germany earlier the week, that coach Hajime Moriyasu described as a "historic moment".

For Costa Rica, the FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign has been devastating. They were beaten 7-0 by Spain in the Group E opening game.

The loss has obviously taken a toll on the team's morale.

“I’m worried that mentally the team won’t get out of this slump, this bad result,” coach Luis Fernando Suarez was quoted as saying by Sportstar. “Logically, that’s the first thing I have to try to solve."

Belgium vs Morocco (6.30 pm)

Group squad Belgium will meet opponents Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium today evening. The former defeated Canada 1-0 in their opening match, while Morocco held Croatia to a draw with no goals.

"We were not able to win this match but the outcome was great," Morocco coach Walid Regragui had said, the BBC reported. "We did our best and I am proud of the boys. This match was on a really high level."

Croatia vs Canada (9.30 pm)

Both Canada and Croatia will hope for their FIFA campaigns to take off after disappointing opening game outcomes against Belgium and Morocco.

Spain vs Germany (12.30 am)

All eyes will be on "the game" of group stage as giants Spain and Germany clash at the Al Bayt stadium.

Germany will be hoping for its fifth World Cup win this season. Spain have won the tournament once and are the favourites this year too.

So far, Spain's FIFA campaign has been stronger . They defeated Costa Rica 7-0, while Germany lost to Japan 0-1.