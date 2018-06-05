FIFA World Cup 2018: Who is the most valuable player this world cup? It's not Messi or Ronaldo

English striker Harry Kane is the most valuable player heading to the FIFA World Cup set to begin from June 14. Kane who is pegged to be worth 201.2 million euros by the CIES Football Observatory algorithm. Kane plays for English club Tottenham in club football.

Kane is followed by two Paris St-Germain’s players—Brazilian wonder Neymar who is worth 197.5 million euros and Frenchman Kylian Mbappé worth 186.5 million euros.

The CIES Football Observatory used an algorithm to calculate estimated transfer values of football players. The algorithm uses multiple parameters including age, goals scored, club results, league among others to determine the value.

Argentine great Lionel Messi who plays for Spanish club FC Barcelona stands at the fourth position with estimated transfer value at 184.2 million euros. 25-year-old Egyptian Mohammad Salah who plays for Liverpool completes the top five and is worth 171.3 million euros.

22-year-old English midfielder Dele Alli is at the sixth position valued at 171 million euros. The next four spots are occupied by Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne valued at 167.2 million euros, 27-year-old French forward Antonio Griezmann at 164.5 million euros, Argentine forward Paulo Dybala at 164.2 million euros and Belgian Romelu Lukaku at 163.4 million euros.

Other notable names in top 100 are Cristiano Ronaldo who plays for Portugal and Real Madrid valued at 103.4 million euros. He stands at 24th position behind players like Paul Pogba (144.9 million euros) and Luis Suarez (120.4 million euros). 33-year-old Ronaldo is also the most aged player in top 100.

With 16 players, France is the most represented country in the top 100.

The highest estimated values per position were recorded for Ederson Moraes (goalkeepers, 104.6 million euros), Samuel Umtiti (centre-backs, 111.5 million euros), Kyle Walker (full-backs, 89.8 million euros), Saúl Ñíguez (defensive midfielders, 100.5 million euros), Kevin de Bruyne (box-to-box midfielders, 167.2 million euros), Dele Alli (attacking midfielders, 171.0 million euros), Neymar (wingers, 197.5 million euros) and Harry Kane (centre-forwards, 201.2 million euros).