App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FIFA World Cup 2018: Here's a look at the money allocated for the mega event

Here’s a look at how much money has been budgeted for organising the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Have you ever wondered how much money goes into organising the world's most widely viewed sporting event? Around 1.9 billion US dollars have been allotted as the budget for the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. 32% (627 Million USD) of the total budget has been used for local organisation while 21% (400 Million USD) has been set aside for the prize money. The TV production cost takes a lion share of the budget accounting for 12% of the total costs. Here’s a detailed look into the investment budget for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

statistic_id740622_2018-fifa-world-cup-russia-investment-budget-by-segment
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 04:25 pm

tags #FIFA #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Football #Sports

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.