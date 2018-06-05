FIFA World Cup 2018: Here's a look at the money allocated for the mega event

Have you ever wondered how much money goes into organising the world's most widely viewed sporting event? Around 1.9 billion US dollars have been allotted as the budget for the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. 32% (627 Million USD) of the total budget has been used for local organisation while 21% (400 Million USD) has been set aside for the prize money. The TV production cost takes a lion share of the budget accounting for 12% of the total costs. Here’s a detailed look into the investment budget for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.