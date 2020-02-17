App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 01:48 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Faf Du Plessis steps down as South Africa captain in all formats

Du Plessis says he wants to take a step back from captaincy to allow a new generation of leaders to develop in the side, with the 35-year-old admitting earlier this year he was not looking at his future in international cricket beyond the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in October.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Faf du Plessis has quit as South Africa captain across all three formats of cricket, but will remain available for selection, Cricket South Africa announced on Monday.

Du Plessis was rested for the recent One-Day International and Twenty20 series against England, where South Africa were led by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

Du Plessis was rested for the recent One-Day International and Twenty20 series against England, where South Africa were led by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

"As the team heads into a new direction with new leaders and a young crop of players, I feel it will be in the best interests of South African cricket to relinquish the captaincy in all formats," Du Plessis said in a statement.

"This was one of the toughest decisions to make, but I remain fully committed to supporting Quinton," he added.

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 01:40 pm

tags #cricket #Faf du Plessis #South Africa #Sports

