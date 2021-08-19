Exclusive | Pinky Karmakar, London Olympics torch-bearer, says Assam govt turned its back on her all these years

In what seems to be a damage control exercise, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Assam government has offered a temporary job to the 2012 London Olympics torch-bearer Pinky Karmakar, who was forced to work as a daily wager in the absence of any financial assistance.

Karmakar has been appointed as “Contingency Menial” by the Assam Tea Employees Provident Fund Organization at its Dibrugarh Zonal Office for a period of only three months. She will be paid Rs 9,000 per month, according to a government letter, a copy of which Moneycontrol reviewed.

However, what came as a shocker for 26-year-old Karmakar was the content of the letter as it says “her services will be terminated at any time without assigning any reason thereof” and that “the appointment shall not entail any claim on her part for future appointment in this organisation”.

The Assam government had come under criticism in the wake of media reports highlighting Karmakar’s hardship and how she had to struggle to make both ends meet. This came at a time when the government offered the post of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and Rs 1 crore cash reward to Assam boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who won a bronze medal in the just-concluded Tokyo Olympics.

Too little, too late?

In a bid to play down the controversy over alleged government apathy, Assam labour minister Sanjoy Kishan handed over the appointment letter to Karmakar at a public event on Independence Day.

He reportedly gave her verbal assurance that the state government would soon arrange a permanent job. Karmakar belongs to the tea garden workers’ community, better known as “tea tribe” in Assam.

Kishan did not answer calls or a text message sent by Moneycontrol seeking his comment.

“I would like to thank the government of Assam, including Sanjoy Kishan sir for offering me the job. But what will happen to me after three months? I want to lead a life with dignity. I will die if after three months I become jobless once again,” Karmakar told Moneycontrol.

Expressing serious concern over the matter, Jun Karmakar, a functionary of the All Assam Tea Students Association (AATSA), wondered why the state government has failed to offer her a permanent post all these years.

“It’s really unfortunate that the state government has failed to offer her a permanent job even nine years after the London Games. Now, they have realised the blunder because of massive pressure from different quarters, including the media and offered her a temporary job for three months. What will happen to her after three months? At a personal level, I am not happy with the government initiative at all,” the AATSA leader said.

Karmakar, who hails from eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh district, represented India as the 2012 London Olympics torch-bearer.

Coming from a poor economic background, Karmakar has been taking care of her family since the retirement of her father as a tea garden worker in 2015. The same year she lost her mother. She has a brother and two sisters – all dependent on her.

Karmakar was working as a community coach in a UNICEF-sponsored programme when she was selected for the London Games. Then a Class X student, she had to train the participants in mental and physical development.

On her return from London, she was accorded a hero’s welcome at the Dibrugarh airport. Among those who felicitated her were then-state BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal who assured her support. Likewise, then MLA Jibontara Ghatowar, manager of Barbarooah tea estate Manjit Baruah and ATTSA Dibrugarh district president Lazar Nanda said they would encourage Karmakar in whatever she endeavoured to do, The Telegraph had reported.

“Since financial condition at home was really bad at that time, I approached lots of people to help me, including former Union minister and tea community leader Paban Singh Ghatowar [of the Congress], but in vain,” she regretted.

Karmakar, who is pursuing her BA, works as a crèche helper at the Borboruah Tea Estate, Dibrugarh, at a daily wage of Rs 205. She has also been engaged in COVID-19 awareness programme for tea estate workers since March 16, 2020.

“Government did not offer me anything all these years. It’s really unfortunate. They should have taken care of me and my family members after that London feat,” she said.

When asked about the temporary appointment she has been offered, Karmakar said, “It’s a mixed feeling of anxiety and sorrow. I did not get adequate honour till the other day. I will be helpless if I have to leave the temporary job after three months. And if that happens, there is no guarantee that I can rejoin my present job at the Borboruah Tea Estate.”

“I request the government to allow me to live peacefully and in dignity. My humble request to the government is that I should not be jobless after three months,” she said making an emotional appeal to the government.