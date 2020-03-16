App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 02:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dream to make India sports superpower: Kiren Rijiju in Rajya Sabha

Replying to a query during Question Hour, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiran Rijiju said about 15,000 sports persons are being trained in Training Centres under Khelo India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
(Image: Twitter/@BJP4India)
(Image: Twitter/@BJP4India)

The government on March 16 said in Rajya Sabha that it hopes to position India as a "superpower" in the field of sports and a Talent Search Committee will be constituted to identify talent.

Replying to a query during Question Hour, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said about 15,000 sports persons are being trained in Training Centres under Khelo India.

"It is our dream to make India a superpower in sports. We have decided to constitute a Talent Search Committee," Rijiju said.

Close
The Committee will look for young talent in villages and other places and hone their skills.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 02:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Indian sports #Kiren Rijiju #Rajya Sabha

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.