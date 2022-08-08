English
    CWG 2022: India's Satwik Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty win gold in badminton men’s doubles

    With this, India has secured third gold medal in badminton at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

    PTI
    August 08, 2022 / 06:24 PM IST

    India's star doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won the country's third gold from the badminton court with a straight game victory over England's Ben Lane and Sean Mendy at the Commonwealth Games.

    The Indian duo won 21-15, 21-13. India thus finished a fantastic badminton campaign with three gold, one silver and two bronze.

    The Satwik-Chirag pair followed double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and All England runners-up Lakshya Sen, who also won yellow metals on the day. The silver came in team championship and the bronze medals were won by Kidambi Srikanth in the men's singles and Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in the women's doubles.
