English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Traders Conclave 2022 | India's Largest Retail Stock Investors & Traders Residential Conclave
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Cricket Association of Bengal planning to name stand at Eden Gardens after Jhulan Goswami

    Hailing from West Bengal's Chakdaha town in Nadia district, the 39-year-old Jhulan brought the curtains down on her glorious, two-decade career with the third and final ODI against England at Lord's on Saturday

    PTI
    September 24, 2022 / 08:27 PM IST

    The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is planning to name a stand at the Eden Gardens after legendary India seamer Jhulan Goswami, in recognition of her excellent services to the game.

    Hailing from West Bengal's Chakdaha town in Nadia district, the 39-year-old Jhulan brought the curtains down on her glorious, two-decade career with the third and final ODI against England at Lord's on Saturday.

    "We are planning to name a stand after Jhulan Goswami at Eden Gardens. She is a special cricketer and deserves to be with the legends. We will approach the army for the necessary permission. We are also planning a special felicitation for her on the annual day," CAB President Avishek Dalmiya said.

    "At CAB we give equal importance to women's cricket and hence we see so many talented cricketers. They are of course inspired by Jhulan's achievements. Though she has retired from international cricket we would love her to play in the woman's IPL," he added.

    Women's cricket's highest wicket-taker, Jhulan, fondly known as 'Chakdah Express', bids adieu to international cricket with over 350 wickets, a feat no bowler has achieved so far. The state cricket body also organised the telecast of her last game at a city theatre.
    PTI
    Tags: #Jhulan Goswami
    first published: Sep 24, 2022 08:27 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.