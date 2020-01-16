Bhuvneshwar Kumar undergoes sports hernia surgery in London, rehab in NCA

Injury-plagued Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has undergone a sports hernia surgery in London and will begin his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after returning to the country, the BCCI said on January 16.

The Board did not specify any timeline for his recovery but it is learnt that he will return to action during the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is scheduled to start on March 29. Bhuvneshwar plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the T20 event.

"Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar travelled to London on 9th January and underwent a successful sports hernia surgery on 11th January. He was assisted by Team India physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar," read a statement from Board Secretary Jay Shah.

"Bhuvneshwar will now return to India and commence his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru," it added.

He was not named in the T20 squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand due to the injury.

The 29-year-old, who has played 21 Tests, 114 ODIs and 43 T20Is for India, missed the home ODI series against the West Indies days after returning to action against the same opposition in the T20 format.

Last year, Bhuvneshwar claimed 33 ODI wickets from 33 matches, while his 17 T20 appearances fetched him 18 scalps.

The speedster's recovery from a previous injury had left question-marks on the role of the NCA where he had undergone rehabilitation. The breakdown that followed triggered concerns on whether the NCA was the best place for top players to undergo rehab.

Recently, the NCA was in the spotlight when it was reported that top pacer Jasprit Bumrah's request for a fitness test was turned down on the grounds that he had undergone rehabilitation under private trainers instead of the BCCI facility in Bengaluru.

Board President Sourav Ganguly had then gone on to state that every India cricketer will have to go through the NCA for rehabilitation while promising to streamline the facility's infrastructure and administration. NCA is currently headed by former India captain Rahul Dravid.

Also, as reported by PTI on Wednesday, the BCCI said young batsman Prithvi Shaw has left for New Zealand to join the India A team after completing his rehabilitation for a shoulder injury.

"Opening batsman Prithvi Shaw has completed his rehab at the NCA and has recovered from his left shoulder injury. He has been made available for selection for all formats of the game. Prithvi has left for New Zealand and will soon join India A," the Board statement read.

The India A team is scheduled to play three one-dayers and two unofficial Tests during the tour, starting January 22.