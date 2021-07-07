Argentina to meet Brazil in Copa America final as Lionel Messi’s team beats Colombia on penalties

Argentina's Lionel Messi (number 10) and teammates celebrate defeating Colombia in a penalty shootout during a 2021 Copa America semi-final match at the National stadium in Brasilia, Brazil on July 7, 2021 (Image: AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Argentina will meet Brazil in the 2021 Copa America final as Lionel Messi’s team has beaten Colombia on penalties.

Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saved three penalty shoot-out spot-kicks to give his side 3-2 victory over Colombia on July 6 following a 1-1 draw.

Argentina had taken the lead after six minutes through Lautaro Martinez but Luis Diaz equalised for Colombia after the hour.

Hosts Brazil had beaten Peru 1-0 in the first semi-final on July 5. Brazilian star forward Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior will line up in a dream final against Messi.

The final will take place at Rio de Janeiro's historic Maracanã stadium on July 10.