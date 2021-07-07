Argentina to meet Brazil in Copa America final as Lionel Messi’s team beats Colombia on penalties
The 2021 Copa America final between Brazil and Argentina will take place at Rio de Janeiro's historic Maracana stadium on July 10
July 07, 2021 / 09:35 AM IST
Argentina's Lionel Messi (number 10) and teammates celebrate defeating Colombia in a penalty shootout during a 2021 Copa America semi-final match at the National stadium in Brasilia, Brazil on July 7, 2021 (Image: AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Argentina will meet Brazil in the 2021 Copa America final as Lionel Messi’s team has beaten Colombia on penalties.
Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saved three penalty shoot-out spot-kicks to give his side 3-2 victory over Colombia on July 6 following a 1-1 draw.
Argentina had taken the lead after six minutes through Lautaro Martinez but Luis Diaz equalised for Colombia after the hour.
Hosts Brazil had beaten Peru 1-0 in the first semi-final on July 5. Brazilian star forward Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior will line up in a dream final against Messi.
The final will take place at Rio de Janeiro's historic Maracanã stadium on July 10.