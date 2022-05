india MCAtDavos Day 3 top newsmakers: Hardeep Singh Puri, Ronnie Screwvala, Kalyan Kumar and more MCAtDavos Day 3 top newsmakers: This edition of the World Economic Forum holds special relevance, for it is after two years that the gathering has convened at Davos, in person. Coming to you at a time global politics is extremely polarised and a business order that is under duress, we will be telling you what are the issues the global leadership is talking about. Every evening, block your calendar, as we come to you with the day's top news from Davos, and the newsmakers.