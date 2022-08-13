Social media praise for passenger seen cleaning Delhi metro floor

The man was lauded for his "great sense of social and civic responsibility". (Image credit: Shubham Verma/Facebook)

Most people will complain about filth in public spaces but only few will do something about it. This is why a man who cleaned the floor of a Delhi Metro coach after his co-passenger's food spilled on the floor is winning praise online.

Just a day ago, a LinkedIn user Divya Basavaraju shared an account of the incident on social media, attributing it to a person named Shubham Verma. It had photos of a metro passenger busy cleaning the floor.

Verma, it turns out, had posted about the incident on Facebook in 2017. According to his version, the man in the pictures had dropped his tiffin, spilling its contents on the floor.

But instead of expecting the metro staff to clean it later, he tore out a page from a notebook he was carrying and used it and a handkerchief to clean the floor.

Verma identified the man as Pranchal Dubey. "The nation doesn't need to spend crores on seminars for Swachh Bharat, it just needs youngsters like you," Verma wrote.

Dubey's account of the incident was different. He wrote below Basavaraju's post that he had accidentally hit his co-passenger's hand while he was eating from his tiffin box, resulting in the spillage.

"That's why I was collecting it," he said. "But people took it other way round."





"Here's a citizen who walks the talk of Swacchta (cleanliness)," it tweeted. " Pranjal Dubey showed the true meaning of 'J an Bhagidari' (people's participation) by picking up the food spilled on the floor by a co-passenger and wiping the floor with his handkerchief. Let's draw inspiration and pledge to keep clean."





Here's a citizen who walks the talk of #Swachhata

Pranjal Dubey showed the true meaning of #JanBhagidari by picking up the food spilled on the floor by a co-passenger & wiping the floor with his handkerchief Let's draw inspiration & pledge to keep clean pic.twitter.com/MZXIUdUW4a — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) August 11, 2022



Others too showered praise on him.

"This gentleman has been enriched with value education," a LinkedIn user said. "It comes from self-enlightenment urge. People of India need such sense more for a better tomorrow."

"No doubt, young Mr. Dubey has a great sense of social and civic responsibility," another person commented.

Nevertheless, he is being praised by everyone. The Centre's citizen engagement platform, MyGovIndia, also took note of him.