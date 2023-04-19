Singapore Grand Prix 2023: Event’s costliest tickets-ever have already been sold out

Singapore Grand Prix will take place between September 15 to 17

All of the most expensive tickets for this year's Singapore Formula One Grand Prix race have already been sold out.

According to the event’s website, the three-day package tickets for the Formula 1 Paddock Club have all been snapped up. The tickets cost S$11,016 (Rs 6.78 lakh approximately) apiece and give guests access to all three days of the race, besides a host of other amenities.

However, only a wait-list option is now available for those who want to purchase the three-day ticket to Paddock Club, which this year is the most expensive ever since Singapore began hosting the night race in 2008. The most expensive tickets last year went for around S$10,000.

The Paddock Club ticket holders will have access to the air-conditioned Paddock Club suite, celebrity chef restaurants and specialty bars, dedicated parking lots and more.

The Singapore Grand Prix is part of the Formula One World Championship. This year, the highly-anticipated event will take place between September 15 to 17 at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore.

Most tickets for the race have already been sold out or are filling up fast, which has led organisers to add new grandstands at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. More tickets have been released for the Sheares and Promenade grandstands.