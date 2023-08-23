Shah Rukh Khan's tweet for ISRO on Chandrayaan 3's moon landing with an iconic song

Shah Rukh Khan congratulated ISRO for Chandrayaan 3's moon landing.

India etched its name in lunar history as it successfully landed its spacecraft, Chandrayaan-3, on the Moon's enigmatic South Pole on August 23.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan echoed the nation's sentiment as he congratulated ISRO for the remarkable achievement that made India the first nation to achieve a soft landing on the moon’s untapped region.

"Chaand Taare todh laoon… Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj India aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers…the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon,” SRK tweeted with a picture.

The tweet starts with lyrics from his iconic song "Bas itna sa khwab hai" from his movie "Yes Boss".



Chaand Taare todh laoon….Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers…the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully

soft-landed on the moon. #Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/yBJu9k7Q8a — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 23, 2023

This achievement positions India as the fourth country in history to achieve a successful Moon landing. The successful touchdown at the Moon's South Pole holds significance due to its potential water-rich composition.

The culmination of the Chandrayaan-3 mission was marked by a nerve-wracking "17 minutes of terror," as described by ISRO officials. During this crucial phase, the lander's engines had to be ignited with pinpoint accuracy, guiding it to the lunar surface while meticulously scanning for potential obstacles.

Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who observed the landmark moment virtually, ISRO Chairman S Somanath proclaimed, "Sir, we have achieved a soft landing on the Moon. India is now on the Moon."

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) aptly conveyed its jubilation through a tweet, "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: 'India, I reached my destination and you too!' : Chandrayaan-3. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon! Congratulations, India!"

Read: How India Inc congratulated ISRO on Chandrayaan-3's successful moon landing

The Chandrayaan-3 mission comprised the Lander Module (LM) with its components, Vikram, the lander, and Pragyan, the rover.