Search still on for Indian Army havildar who slipped in snow and reached PoK

The Indian Army is currently conducting a rescue and search operation to find Havildar Rajendra Singh Negi, who is believed to have accidentally reached Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir last week.

Negi’s family was informed by the Indian Army on January 8 that he has gone missing and might have slipped on ice and crossed over to the other side of the Indo-Pak border. He was reportedly on duty in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg when the incident took place.

According to a Times Now report, the search and rescue operation is still on and the forces have not been able to locate the havildar yet. They have, however, assured that they are exploring all possible ways to bring him back safely from Pakistan.

Negi is a resident of Dehradun and is a part of the 11 Garhwal Rifles regiment. He had joined the Army in 2002 and was posted in Gulmarg in November.