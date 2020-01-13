App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 02:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Search still on for Indian Army havildar who slipped in snow and reached PoK

Havildar Negi’s family was informed by the Indian Army on January 8 that he had gone missing

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Indian Army is currently conducting a rescue and search operation to find Havildar Rajendra Singh Negi, who is believed to have accidentally reached Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir last week.

Negi’s family was informed by the Indian Army on January 8 that he has gone missing and might have slipped on ice and crossed over to the other side of the Indo-Pak border. He was reportedly on duty in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg when the incident took place.

According to a Times Now report, the search and rescue operation is still on and the forces have not been able to locate the havildar yet. They have, however, assured that they are exploring all possible ways to bring him back safely from Pakistan.

Close

Negi is a resident of Dehradun and is a part of the 11 Garhwal Rifles regiment. He had joined the Army in 2002 and was posted in Gulmarg in November.

related news

Meanwhile, the havildar’s wife and family have urged the Centre to ensure his safe and early return to India.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 13, 2020 02:29 pm

tags #India-Pakistan border #Indian Army #Indo-Pakistan relations #Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.