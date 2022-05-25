Actor Satish Kaushik slams Go First airline over seat mix-up in Twitter thread

Satish Kaushik said that a Go First representative had also promised a refund but after contacting customer support, the actor was told that he wouldn't get one.

Satish Kaushik on Wednesday accused Go First of cheating their customers and, in a Twitter thread, shared his experience with the airline company.

The actor and filmmaker said that he had paid extra money for a particular seat on a Mumbai to Dehradun flight but the airline allegedly sold that seat to another passenger without agreeing to a refund.



It is very very sad that @GoFirstairways has to use dubious ways to earn money from passengers. My office booked two seats (Satish Kaushik/Ajay Rai) in the first row with middle seat also and paid 25K in G8 2315 from Mum-Dehradun on 23rd June. But alas they sold the middle

— satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) May 25, 2022

"It is very very sad that Go First airways has to use dubious ways to earn money from passengers," Kaushik tweeted.

When the airline requested other passenger to take the next flight, it was found that there were no seats available, thus putting Kaushik's flight on hold, the veteran actor wrote.

Satish Kaushik also added that a Go First representative had also promised a refund but after contacting customer support, the actor was told that he wouldn't get one.



you an apology. Zubin told me that I will inform the office get refund the money for that seat. I told Zubin that it will never happen and as I thought that actually happened. Zubin my office is contacting the customer care and they are saying what I expected, NO REFUND. — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) May 25, 2022

The actor then accused the airline of harassing passengers. “Is it right? Is this the way to earn extra money by harassing a passenger? It is not about getting refund but it is about voicing your grievance,” Kaushik wrote.

“I could have hold the flight but my goodness and holding the passengers for more hours after three hours of torturous delay did not allow me to do that. Good luck #GoFirstairways.”

Go First , however, responded to the thread and said, “Dear Satish, we thank you for reaching out to us and we regret any inconvenience caused. You will positively hear from our office soon.”





