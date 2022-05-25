English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Actor Satish Kaushik slams Go First airline over seat mix-up in Twitter thread

    Go First, however, responded to the thread and said, “Dear Satish, we thank you for reaching out to us and we regret any inconvenience caused. You will positively hear from our office soon.”

    Moneycontrol News
    May 25, 2022 / 05:52 PM IST
    Satish Kaushik said that a Go First representative had also promised a refund but after contacting customer support, the actor was told that he wouldn't get one.

    Satish Kaushik said that a Go First representative had also promised a refund but after contacting customer support, the actor was told that he wouldn't get one.


    Satish Kaushik on Wednesday accused Go First of cheating their customers and, in a Twitter thread, shared his experience with the airline company.

    The actor and filmmaker said that he had paid extra money for a particular seat on a Mumbai to Dehradun flight but the airline allegedly sold that seat to another passenger without agreeing to a refund.

    "It is very very sad that Go First airways has to use dubious ways to earn money from passengers," Kaushik tweeted.

    When the airline requested other passenger to take the next flight, it was found that there were no seats available, thus putting Kaushik's flight on hold, the veteran actor wrote.

    Close

    Related stories

    Satish Kaushik also added that a Go First representative had also promised a refund but after contacting customer support, the actor was told that he wouldn't get one.

    The actor then accused the airline of harassing passengers. “Is it right? Is this the way to earn extra money by harassing a passenger? It is not about getting refund but it is about voicing your grievance,” Kaushik wrote.

    “I could have hold the flight but my goodness and holding the passengers for more hours after three hours of torturous delay did not allow me to do that. Good luck #GoFirstairways.”

    Go First, however, responded to the thread and said, “Dear Satish, we thank you for reaching out to us and we regret any inconvenience caused. You will positively hear from our office soon.”



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Go First #Satish Kaushik
    first published: May 25, 2022 04:43 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.