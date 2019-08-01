Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ live images leaked before August 7 Unpacked event

Samsung is up and ready to launch the Galaxy Note 10 series next week in New York. The flagship device has been a victim of several leaks that have revealed a bunch of specifications before its official launch. A week before the launch, live images of the Galaxy Note 10+ have been spotted in the open.



An unknown leaker seems to have leaked two phones at the same time: the Galaxy Note10+ and the iPhone XR 2019 in the mirror. pic.twitter.com/QdzBsv8PB0

— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 31, 2019

Popular tipster IceUniverse has posted photos of the Galaxy Note 10+ on Twitter. The images only reveal the front panel of Galaxy Note 10+. The photos confirm that the Galaxy Note 10+ would have a tiny punch-hole at the top centre for the front camera.

Last month, similar hands-on images of the Galaxy Note 10+ were leaked online. The previous report also teased a blurred image of the rear panel, hinting a vertically aligned triple camera setup.

Neither of the above tweets reveals any information about the Galaxy Note 10+ internals.



Exclusive: Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Aura White Colour Option! So yeah, its basically plain white colour, not like the Prism White (Aura Glow is Fancy enough!). Also sharing the render of Galaxy Note10 Pink Colour. Like it?

LINK: https://t.co/QKovTxEknB pic.twitter.com/3KbTEPCBpb

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 31, 2019

Indian tipster Ishan Agarwal has revealed the two colours along with images of the Galaxy Note 10+. The bigger Note would be offered in Aura White and Aura Glow.

Leaked Verizon pre-order images reveal that the Galaxy Note 10+ would sport a triple camera setup at the back.

Other specifications of the Galaxy Note 10+ include a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ display with HDR10+ support. It would get powered by an Exynos 9825 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855/ 855+, depending upon the region. The SoC is expected to be paired with 8GB RAM and go up to 12GB. Moreover, all Galaxy Note 10+ China variants are rumoured to have 5G compatibility and minimum 12GB RAM with 512GB storage.

IceUniverse previously revealed that the Galaxy Note 10+ would support 45W fast-charging. However, Samsung would ship a 25W fast-charger with the Galaxy Note 10+ out of the box. The smaller Galaxy Note 10 would support 25W fast-charging, according to the tipster.