Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ live images leaked before August 7 Unpacked event

The Galaxy Note 10-series would release on August 7 at the Galaxy Unpacked event in New York.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung is up and ready to launch the Galaxy Note 10 series next week in New York. The flagship device has been a victim of several leaks that have revealed a bunch of specifications before its official launch. A week before the launch, live images of the Galaxy Note 10+ have been spotted in the open.

Popular tipster IceUniverse has posted photos of the Galaxy Note 10+ on Twitter. The images only reveal the front panel of Galaxy Note 10+. The photos confirm that the Galaxy Note 10+ would have a tiny punch-hole at the top centre for the front camera. 

Last month, similar hands-on images of the Galaxy Note 10+ were leaked online. The previous report also teased a blurred image of the rear panel, hinting a vertically aligned triple camera setup. 

Neither of the above tweets reveals any information about the Galaxy Note 10+ internals.

Indian tipster Ishan Agarwal has revealed the two colours along with images of the Galaxy Note 10+. The bigger Note would be offered in Aura White and Aura Glow.

Leaked Verizon pre-order images reveal that the Galaxy Note 10+ would sport a triple camera setup at the back.

Other specifications of the Galaxy Note 10+ include a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ display with HDR10+ support. It would get powered by an Exynos 9825 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855/ 855+, depending upon the region. The SoC is expected to be paired with 8GB RAM and go up to 12GB. Moreover, all Galaxy Note 10+ China variants are rumoured to have 5G compatibility and minimum 12GB RAM with 512GB storage.

IceUniverse previously revealed that the Galaxy Note 10+ would support 45W fast-charging. However, Samsung would ship a 25W fast-charger with the Galaxy Note 10+ out of the box. The smaller Galaxy Note 10 would support 25W fast-charging, according to the tipster.

The Galaxy Note 10 series would release on August 7 at the Galaxy Unpacked event in New York.

First Published on Aug 1, 2019 10:25 am

tags #Samsung #smartphones #Technology

