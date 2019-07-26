Galaxy Note 10+ 5G leaks in Verizon pre-order ad

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is easily one of the most anticipated phones of 2019. The South Korean smartphone maker has struggled to keep details of the upcoming Note 10 under wraps. Several details like expanded line-up, new design and next-gen hardware have all been leaked from renowned sources. But the latest leak is the most credible yet.

A high-profile leaker Evan Blass recently took to Twitter posting a Verizon pre-order ad of the Note 10+ 5G. The Verizon listing confirms the new design of the flagship Galaxy Note 10+ as well a 5G connectivity and a smaller variant. The listing also reveals an outstanding launch deal for the Note 10+ 5G.

According to the ad, customers who preorder the Note 10+ 5G with Verizon will get a standard Note 10 for free. Considering the standard Note 10 is expected to cost anywhere between $800 to $1000, that’s a fantastic deal. With a deal that good, you can be sure other US carriers will offer similar pre-order deals. As non-US consumers, all we can do is hope.

Evan Blass tends to be more-or-less accurate with Samsung leaks. Before the Verizon leak, Blass claimed that the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus would also have a 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch AMOLED display. Both phones will run on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The standard Note 10 will feature 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage as well as a massive 3,600 mAh battery, while the Note 10 Plus gets a 4,300 mAh battery and extra depth sensor.

Samsung, on the other hand, hasn't confirmed any of the details of the Note 10 series. The South Korean electronics giant is set to unveil all the Note 10 and Note Plus at the Galaxy Unpacked event in New York on August 7.