you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 05:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All Galaxy Note 10+ China variants to have 5G compatibility and minimum 12GB RAM, 512GB storage

The smaller Galaxy Note 10, on the other hand, would be 4G-compatible and feature a minimum of 8GB RAM with 256GB inbuilt storage.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

New leaks and reports of the Galaxy Note 10 series continue to pour in as we get closer to the official launch. As per the latest inputs, the Chinese variant of the Galaxy Note 10+ would have minimum 12GB RAM and 512GB inbuilt storage. The bigger Note 10 would also be 5G ready.

Renowned tipster IceUniverse has revealed that Samsung would launch the Galaxy Note 10+ in China with a minimum 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The Galaxy Note 10+ would be 5G ready as well.

The smaller Galaxy Note 10, on the other hand, would be 4G-compatible and feature a minimum of 8GB RAM with 256GB inbuilt storage. We can expect more variants with same storage and more RAM.

The same tipster leaked that the Galaxy Note 10+ would support 45W fast-charging. However, Samsung would ship a 25W fast-charger with the Galaxy Note 10+ out of the box. The smaller Galaxy Note 10 would support 25W fast-charging, according to the tipster.

Other rumoured specifications of the Galaxy Note 10-series include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, HDR 10+ support and UFS 3.0 storage. There have also been rumours about Samsung ditching the headphone jack in the Galaxy Note 10 series. 

The Galaxy Note 10+ is rumoured to sport a 6.7-inch punch-hole display which would be placed in the top-centre area of the screen. The smaller Galaxy Note 10 is rumoured to launch with a 6.28-inch display. Both the devices are said to be launched with quad-camera setup at the back. 

Samsung would launch the Galaxy Note 10-series on August 7 at its ‘Unpacked’ event in New York. 
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 05:24 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones #Technology

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.