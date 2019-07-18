Samsung could launch the Galaxy Note 10+ with 45W fast charging support

The Galaxy Note 10 is confirmed to launch on August 7 in New York. The company is expected to release two new Galaxy Note 10 smartphones at the event. Before any official announcement, speculations continue to pour in about the specifications of the Galaxy Note 10. The latest update is that Galaxy Note 10+ could come with a 45W charging support.

It has been rumoured since a long time that the Galaxy Note 10+ would support 45W fast charging. The rumour was followed by Samsung’s display of a 45W fast-charging chip at the MWC Shanghai 2019.

Now tipster Ice Universe has confirmed that the Galaxy Note 10+ would come with 45W fast-charging support. However, Samsung would include a 25W fast charger inside the box with the Galaxy Note 10+.



Galaxy Note10, with a 25w charging head, has been confirmed. pic.twitter.com/9GdJ9fE8MR

— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 17, 2019

The standard Galaxy Note 10 would be limited to 25W fast charging support. The company may offer a 45W fast-charger separately. Samsung is said to use USB Type-C PD for pushing the fast charging speed on the Galaxy Note 10+.

Samsung’s invite does not hint anything other than the S Pen support and a punch-hole front camera. Rumoured specifications of the Galaxy Note 10-series include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, HDR 10+ support and UFS 3.0 storage. There have also been rumours about Samsung ditching the headphone jack in the Galaxy Note 10 series.