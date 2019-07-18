App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung could launch the Galaxy Note 10+ with 45W fast charging support

Samsung’s invite does not hint anything other than the S Pen support and a punch-hole front camera.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Galaxy Note 10 is confirmed to launch on August 7 in New York. The company is expected to release two new Galaxy Note 10 smartphones at the event. Before any official announcement, speculations continue to pour in about the specifications of the Galaxy Note 10. The latest update is that Galaxy Note 10+ could come with a 45W charging support.

It has been rumoured since a long time that the Galaxy Note 10+ would support 45W fast charging. The rumour was followed by Samsung’s display of a 45W fast-charging chip at the MWC Shanghai 2019.

Now tipster Ice Universe has confirmed that the Galaxy Note 10+ would come with 45W fast-charging support. However, Samsung would include a 25W fast charger inside the box with the Galaxy Note 10+.

The standard Galaxy Note 10 would be limited to 25W fast charging support. The company may offer a 45W fast-charger separately. Samsung is said to use USB Type-C PD for pushing the fast charging speed on the Galaxy Note 10+.

Samsung’s invite does not hint anything other than the S Pen support and a punch-hole front camera. Rumoured specifications of the Galaxy Note 10-series include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, HDR 10+ support and UFS 3.0 storage. There have also been rumours about Samsung ditching the headphone jack in the Galaxy Note 10 series. 

The Galaxy Note 10+ is rumoured to sport a 6.7-inch punch-hole display which would be placed in the top-centre area of the screen. The smaller Galaxy Note 10 is rumoured to launch with a 6.28-inch display. Both the devices are said to be launched with quad camera setup at the back. 
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 01:37 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones #Technology

