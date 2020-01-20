Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite India launch tomorrow: All you need to know

Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note 10 Lite on January 21, hoping that the lower price would bring newer customers to the Galaxy Note line.

The South Korean consumer electronics company has already detailed the specifications of both the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite at CES 2020. The Indian pricing of the Note 10 Lite has also been confirmed by the company.



Performance: the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is equipped with the Exynos 9810 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of in-build storage. The Lite version of the Note 10 also packs a 4,500 mAh battery capacity with fast-charging support (25W expected). It will run on Android 10 with Samsung’s One UI 2.0 skin out of the box.

Features: The Galaxy Note 10 Lite will sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) display with HDR support and 394 ppi density. The Note 10 Lite will also get the renowned S Pen that has become synonymous with the Note series. It will also be the first time consumers will be able to access the benefits of the S Pen on a smartphone at this price, without having it feel dated.

Camera: For optics, Samsung’s Note 10 Lite will feature a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 12-megapixel (f/1.7) primary sensor, 12-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide lens and 12-megapixel (f/2.4) telephoto sensor. On the front, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite’s punch-hole houses a 32-megapixel (f/2.2) camera. While the camera setup on the Galaxy Note 10 Lite looks formidable, it is missing some of the benefits you get with the Note 10 and Note 10+.

Other things to note: While the Galaxy Note 10 Lite takes a positive step to accommodate a headphone jack, we’d much rather prefer having an IP rating.

Colours: The Galaxy Note 10 Lite will arrive in three colour variants.

Pricing: The entry-level Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be priced at Rs 35,990.

