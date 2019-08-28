App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 11:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy A10s launched in India: Specifications, Price, Availability

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A10s with two storage variants in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A10s in India. The smartphone is a new variant of the Galaxy A10 that was launched earlier this year. Galaxy A10s gets upgraded internals like an improved camera, a bigger battery, etc.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A10s with two storage variants in India. The budget smartphone comes with 2GB + 32GB and 3GB + 32GB storage options. Both these variants are priced at Rs 9,499 and Rs 10,499, respectively.

The Galaxy A10s would go on sale starting August 28 via online, retail stores, Samsung E-shop and Samsung Opera House.

Specifications of the Galaxy A10s include a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a 720 x 1520 resolution. 

Under the hood, the Galaxy A10s is powered by an unnamed 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, which is an upgrade from the Exynos 7884 chipset that clocks at 1.65 GHz. The processor is coupled with 2GB/ 3GB RAM and a single 32GB storage option. However, using a microSD, storage can be further expanded up to 512GB.

Cameras at the back have got an upgrade as well. The Galaxy A10s now features a dual camera setup which includes a 13MP f/1.8 sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it gets an 8MP front camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Galaxy A10s has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and runs on Android 9.0 based One UI. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc.

First Published on Aug 28, 2019 11:49 am

tags #Samsung #smartphones

