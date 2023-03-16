Ryan Reynolds to Jennifer Aniston: Hollywood stars who own successful businesses

Ryan Reynolds and Jennifer Aniston are both celebrities and successful business owners

It’s not just acting that Hollywood stars excel at. Turns out, many of them also have an entrepreneurial streak and a flair for business. Take, for example, Ryan Reynolds, part owner of Mint Mobile which was acquired by telecom giant T-Mobile on Wednesday in a $1.35 billion deal. The acquisition of Mint Mobile has once again put the spotlight on Hollywood stars who own successful businesses. Here’s a look at a few of them:

Jennifer Aniston

Best known for playing Rachel in the hugely successful sitcom Friends, Jennifer Aniston has managed to turn arguably her biggest asset – her envy-worthy hair – into a successful business. Aniston launched her own haircare brand, LolaVie, in 2021 which produces a range of products from naturally-derived, plant-based ingredients. Besides LolaVie, The Morning Show star also owned an equity stake in Living Proof and was an investor in Smartwater.

Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher has made a fortune investing in different businesses with a focus on tech. The Just Married actor co-founded A-Grade Investments in 2010, through which he has invested in companies like Uber, Airbnb, Spotify and Warby Parker. According to several media reports, he has managed to turn $30 million into $250 million through clever investing.

Rihanna

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty made a splash in the world of cosmetics when it was launched in 2017. The nine-time Grammy-winning singer expanded her business with Fenty Skin in 2020 and Savage X Fenty, her size-inclusive lingerie line, in 2022. Rihanna's estimated net worth is $1.4 billion in 2023, thanks in large part to the roaring success of Fenty.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow’s second innings as a business owner began in 2008 with Goop. Her lifestyle brand has faced mocking and criticism over the years for peddling ‘fake’ cures and bizarre products, but there is no denying that Goop has marked a space for itself in the mind of consumers. Thanks to Goop, Academy Award-winning Paltrow today has a net worth of $250 million.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah’s fortune of $3 billion is miles ahead of other celebrity turned entrepreneurs. The talk show host has built a business empire with her own production company Harpo Inc, through which she manages television programmes, websites, publications and more.