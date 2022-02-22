10 latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine crisis

Russia-Ukraine crisis: The United Nations Security Council convened an emergency session on February 21 to discuss the conflict.

The Russia-Ukraine crisis has escalated, creating fears of a major war. Here are the top 10 latest developments on the conflict:

1.Russian President Vladmir Putin on Monday recognised Donetsk and Luhansk -- two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine -- as independent and ordered the deployment of troops there for “peacekeeping”.

2. The United Nations Security Council convened an emergency session, during which the United States and its allies criticised Russia’s moves. They said the order for deployment of troops in eastern Ukraine was "pretext for war” and violation of international law, news agency AFP reported.

3. US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield hit out at Putin for claiming that the troops would have a peacekeeping role. "He calls them peacekeepers. This is nonsense. We know what they really are," the ambassador said, according to the news agency.

4. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia had clearly attacked Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

5. The country is expected to announce new sanctions on Russia soon. “We are coordinating with allies and partners on that announcement," a spokesperson for the White House told AFP.

6. Meanwhile, India, at the UN session, expressed deep concern about the escalation of tensions along the Russia-Ukraine border. “The immediate priority is de-escalation of tensions taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries and aimed towards securing long term peace and stability in the region and beyond,” said TS Tirumurti, India’s ambassador to the UN.

7. A special Air India flight has left for Ukraine to bring Indian nationals home, news agency ANI reported. It is expected to reach Delhi tonight.

8. The Ukrainian government sought to dispel fears of an impending invasion by Russia. Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said the 147,000 troops gathered by Russia around Ukraine are insufficient to launch an attack on Kyiv, the capital city, AP reported.

9. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed the Russia-Ukraine crisis over a phone call. “The Secretary underscored the need to preserve Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the US Department of State said.

10. Stock markets around the world crashed amid the escalation of tensions. In India, Sensex fell 1,000 points, while Nifty was trading below 17,000.