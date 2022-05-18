English
    Rockstar Noel Gallagher's smashed Gibson guitar sold at auction

    Reuters
    May 18, 2022 / 09:06 PM IST

    "This 1960 Gibson 355 serial #A34884 was the guitar that Liam Gallagher smashed up in Paris 2009 the night Oasis split up," Noel Gallagher wrote in a note presented with the guitar.

    A 1960 Gibson electric guitar used by Oasis star Noel Gallagher before it was smashed up by his brother and former band mate Liam Gallagher during a row on the night the band split sold at auction in Paris for 300,000 euros ($315,900) on Tuesday.

    Liam Gallagher wrecked the red Gibson at a festival in the French capital in 2009, shortly before the band had been due on stage, in a fit of fury that was to become a cult moment in music history.

    It was later painstakingly repaired by a French luthier.

    "This 1960 Gibson 355 serial #A34884 was the guitar that Liam Gallagher smashed up in Paris 2009 the night Oasis split up," Noel Gallagher wrote in a note presented with the guitar.

    "It was also my #1 favourite guitar that I used to both writing and recording using it on many Oasis recordings as well as using it live! Peace, love + bananas!!"

    Formed in Manchester in 1991, Oasis had its heyday at the height of Britpop fame in the 1990s, with hits such as "Dont Look Back In Anger" and "Wonderwall".

    But the brothers famous feuds led to a break-up in 2009, after tempers flared at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris, prompting Noel to quit the group

     

     



    Reuters
    Tags: #auction #Gibson Guitar #musicians #Noel Gallagher #OASIS
    first published: May 18, 2022 09:06 pm
