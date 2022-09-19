Restaurant sues man for tipping waitress Rs 2.3 lakh and then demanding it back

"Tips For Jesus" the customer had written on the bill claiming the tip to be a part of a social media movement.

A US man is being sued by a restaurant after he tipped $3,000 (about Rs 2.3 lakh) to a waitress and then days later demanded it back.

The incident happened in " where Mariana Lambart, a waitress at Alfredo’s Pizza Cafe in Scranton, was stunned when a customer left her the hefty tip. As per a report in Daily Mail, the customer, identified as Eric Smith, had placed an order for a stromboli worth $13.25. While paying the bill, Smith charged it and the $3,000 tip on his credit card.

"Tips For Jesus" Smith wrote on the bill claiming the tip to be a part of a social media movement. Lambart, who was first stunned, thought she had hit the jackpot with the tip. She also felt utterly touched by the gesture. “It really meant a lot to me because everyone’s going through stuff,” she said.

Her happiness, however, was short-lived as the Smith disputed the charged tip with his credit card company.

By that time, the restaurant has already handed over the generous amount to Lambert and when they learned about the dispute with the credit company, they thought it was a misunderstanding. The restaurant manager tried to speak to Smith via Facebook, but when their repeated requests at any communication were not accepted, the restaurant manager filed charges in the magistrate’s office, describing the entire episode as “aggravating.”

"We’re just out of money at this point and he told us to sue him so that is what we are going to end up doing, I guess,” WNEP News quoted the manager as saying. He also explained that he was extremely happy for Lambert when he first came to know about the generous tip thinking that somebody was actually trying to do a good thing.

He also described Lambert as a hard-working individual who deserves the money.