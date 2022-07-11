English
    Viral video: Diners vandalise restaurant, attack staff after being asked to pay extra $1.75 for sauce

    The incident took place at the Bel Fries restaurant in New York City.

    July 11, 2022 / 11:27 AM IST
    (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @libsoftiktok)

    Three women in New York City recently vandalised a restaurant and attacked its staff after being asked to pay $1.75 for some extra sauce.

    A video of the incident, first posted by Viral News NY, the Twitter account of an independent photographer, has gathered nearly six million views.

    It showed the customers making obscene gestures at the staff, jumping over the counter and throwing furniture around. At one point, they ripped off the plastic sheet separating the restaurant's employee from the diners.

    All this while, an alarm went off in the background and other customers cheered for the unruly diners and shot videos of the incident.

    Warning: This video has coarse content 

    “They wanted extra sauce for the fries, and when we explained that it costs $1.75, they got upset," Rafael Nuñez, the chef at the restaurant, Bel Fries, told The Independent.

    Because of their assault, one restaurant employee was injured and had to be hospitalised, Fox News reported.

    The attackers were arrested on charges of criminal mischief and robbery.

    One of them punched an officer while being taken into custody and was handed additional charges of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, "obstructing governmental administration and disorderly conduct", according to Fox News.

    In the aftermath of the attack, the restaurant had to close down for repairs. They suffered damages worth hundreds of dollars.

    first published: Jul 11, 2022 11:27 am
